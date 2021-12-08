Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 4.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.84 and its 200-day moving average is $241.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.91 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

