Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 4.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $142,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.1% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $146.91 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.