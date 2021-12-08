Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises 2.6% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.01. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 289.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.71.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

