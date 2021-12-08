Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.9% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

