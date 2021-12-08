Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 49 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 144,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $386,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,861.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

