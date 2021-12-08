mPhase Technologies (XDSL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Contrast

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS: XDSL) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare mPhase Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

mPhase Technologies has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, mPhase Technologies’ rivals have a beta of -0.20, suggesting that their average share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for mPhase Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors 73 525 778 12 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.26%. Given mPhase Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mPhase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies 3.96% 12.15% 5.88% mPhase Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mPhase Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million $1.67 million N/A mPhase Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.52

mPhase Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than mPhase Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

mPhase Technologies rivals beat mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

