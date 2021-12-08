MTM Investment Management LLC Buys 265 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after buying an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

