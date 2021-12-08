MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.0% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

