MTM Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,145.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

