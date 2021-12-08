MTM Investment Management LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $897.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

