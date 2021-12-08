MTM Investment Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 1.6% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,862,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,889 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

