MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of MO opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

