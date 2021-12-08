Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $282,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,307 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.