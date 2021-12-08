Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

MSEX stock opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In other Middlesex Water news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

