Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 189 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $542.02 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

