Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 667 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 884,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,182,000 after purchasing an additional 129,472 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

