Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

