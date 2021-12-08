My DeFi Pet (DPET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.49 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 7th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058850 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.30 or 0.08492170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,213.49 or 1.01347867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

