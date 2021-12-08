Narwhal Capital Management Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.06% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after buying an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.14. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.