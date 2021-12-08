Narwhal Capital Management Raises Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWE opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.40.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

WWE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

