National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, February 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.73 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

