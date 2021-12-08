National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives GBX 1,045.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,048 ($13.90).

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.53) to GBX 1,050 ($13.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

LON:NG traded up GBX 22.40 ($0.30) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,024.80 ($13.59). 7,119,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 940.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 939.50. The firm has a market cap of £37.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,016.20 ($13.48).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 17.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

