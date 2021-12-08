NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,860.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,860 ($24.67) and last traded at GBX 1,860 ($24.67), with a volume of 3337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,820 ($24.13).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,704.83 and a 200 day moving average price of £148.19. The company has a market capitalization of £865.26 million and a PE ratio of 164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Wilken von Hodenberg bought 16,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,818 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £299,061 ($396,580.03). Also, insider John Falla purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.66) per share, for a total transaction of £31,160 ($41,320.78).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

