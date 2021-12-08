Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.15

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as high as $9.99. Neonode shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 316,003 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 million, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Neonode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

