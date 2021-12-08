Neutrino USD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.60 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $569.91 million and $15.60 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 581,073,040 coins and its circulating supply is 581,072,451 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

