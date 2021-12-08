New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF accounts for 1.6% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,818,000 after buying an additional 278,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,655,000 after buying an additional 119,618 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,327,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,577,000 after buying an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,124,000 after buying an additional 194,714 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

