Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Lowered to $59.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

