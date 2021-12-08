Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.70. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.46%.

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $154,517.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 179,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.55, for a total value of $30,647,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,524 shares of company stock worth $46,552,952 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

