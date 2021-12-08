NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 1,470 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,708,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,435,000. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,660,921 shares of company stock worth $395,548,211. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.