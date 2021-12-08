NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 2,400 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 214.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,791,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after buying an additional 212,865 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,370,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -85.70%.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

