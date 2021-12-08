NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 1,022.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 192.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $419.15 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $252.02 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $374.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

