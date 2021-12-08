NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 6,872 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 20.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 11.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

