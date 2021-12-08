NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,070,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

