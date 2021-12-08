NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $90.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

