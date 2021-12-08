NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.75

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.75 and last traded at $89.25, with a volume of 227902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.03.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

