Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.14

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $7.38. Nexters shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexters Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter worth $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexters during the third quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $354,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

