Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 266.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.