Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after purchasing an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 60,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 948,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,314,000 after acquiring an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.