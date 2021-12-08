Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 92.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 6.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 21.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

CMRE opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

