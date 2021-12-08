Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.