Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
VSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.
In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO).
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.