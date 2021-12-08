Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $53.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

