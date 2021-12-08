Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Man Group plc increased its stake in Masimo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Masimo by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $282.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.06 and its 200 day moving average is $266.54. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 32,597 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $9,796,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,389 shares of company stock worth $39,598,928. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

