Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 263,601 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 337,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 120,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $970.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

