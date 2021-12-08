Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,392 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,163,000 after buying an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,727,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,563,000 after buying an additional 2,766,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,066,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,494,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,579,000 after buying an additional 1,054,072 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIV opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 138,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $970,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

