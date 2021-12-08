Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

