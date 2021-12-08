North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,387,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 1,102,477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 882,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after acquiring an additional 634,200 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after acquiring an additional 537,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after acquiring an additional 533,997 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $7,516,216.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UA stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

