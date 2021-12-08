Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after acquiring an additional 460,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth about $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. DNB Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $66.59 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

