Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 192,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,010,986 shares.The stock last traded at $54.74 and had previously closed at $54.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -607.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $2,162,341.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 912,063 shares of company stock worth $50,313,303 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

