Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.59. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $44.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

