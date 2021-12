NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.43

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.46. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 51,096 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $30.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16.

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of airborne, gravity-based geophysical survey to companies involved in oil and gas exploration and production. It offers the Stress Field Detection survey method used to identify trapped subsurface fluid accumulations by responding to the gravitational perturbations associated with density and stress distribution conditions that are indicative of the simultaneous existence of trap, reservoir and seal.

